Wonders of Sci-Zone at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dnyanada English School, Pokhari organised a science exhibition to mark the Science Day. Students from all grades enthusiastically presented a diverse range of projects and experiments that spanned various scientific disciplines. From dazzling chemistry demonstrations to captivating physics experiments, the exhibition was a testament to the ingenuity and passion of the young scientists.

The exhibition featured special presentations by guest speakers, including renowned judges from the CBSE hubs of learning group schools. They were Susheela Rani from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Faruk Siddiqui and Jyoti Mishra from Winchester International English School and Malhar Ashtaputre who is guiding Dnyanadians about Robotics and Coding.

Principal Mamta Jaiswal expressed her pride in the students' achievements.