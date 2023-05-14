Word 'Bhamta' behind the Rajput society will be removed

CM Eknath Shinde: Statue of Maharana Pratap will be erected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised government aid to the Rajput community and removing the word ‘Bhamta’ from their caste certificates. Speaking at the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Singh Mahasammelan, Shinde stated that a financial corporation for the community will be established, and a grand equestrian statue of Maharana Pratap will be erected. union defense minister Rajnath Singh will be called upon for the unveiling of the statue.

Shinde stated that the word ‘Bhamta’ will no longer be behind the Rajput community and that his government will do everything to prevent it. He added that Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Sambhaji Maharaj worked for the people, and the government will continue their legacy.

Union defense minister Rajnath Singh, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, and union minister of state for railway Raosaheb Danve, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, cooperation minister Atul Save, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Narayan Kuche along with other political leaders were present. A large number of community members from various parts of the state attended the event.