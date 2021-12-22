Work comes to standstill in Bamu due to strike

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The function of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University came to standstill as the employees strike continued for the fifth day on Wednesday.

Members of Maharashtra Rajya College and University Employees Joint Action Committee started agitation from December 18 for their pending demands.

Union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the strike received a 100 per cent response from the staff members.

The employees staging agitation in front of the administrative building. They also raised slogans.

The employees' different demands included implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for all the 796 posts of officers and employees of the university, revoking Assured Career Progress Scheme, five days a week, starting

contributory pension to retired employees, implementation of the old pension scheme to those who joined service after November 2005 and permission to fill vacant posts in Bamu.

Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that their agitation would continue until their demands are fulfilled. Parvat Kasure, Prakash Akde, Arvind Helwade, N D Pawar, Manoj Shete, Sunita Ankush and others were present.

Management Council members Kishor Shitole and Rahul Mhaske, Dean Dr Walmik Sarwade, academic council member Bhausaheb Rajale, adv Vijay Subukde, Amol Dandge, Nagraj Gaikwad met the agitators and declared their support to them.