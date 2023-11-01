Work of Magic Vira centre commendable - Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Mahaveer International Vira Centre always conducts social and public welfare programmes under which the function was organized at Vedanta Hall, Vedantanagar recently.

The programme was inaugurated by the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karad congratulated and appreciated Mahaveer International Magic Vira for their initiatives. He also said that all necessary help will be provided to the international branch for taking their work forward.

Nari Shakti award was given to the women who are involved in social work and provide their humanitarian services in the society. Rina Nahata was felicitated by Manishatai Bhansali. BJP district vice president Manisha Bhansali, Magic vira president Vaishali Devda, secretary Rupali Chordiya, Dimple Pagariya and others were present.