Work of the main waterline will begin in March

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

The work of laying the main waterline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi will start in March. All the materials needed to make the pipes have been brought and the pipes are being made on war footing. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) on Monday directed the concerned company to pay more attention to the work of the main waterline than to lay internal waterline in the city.

Union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad reviewed the work of the new water supply scheme at the Smart City office on Friday. Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, MJP superintendent engineer Ajay Singh, municipal city engineer Sakharam Panjhade, executive engineer Hemant Kolhe were present on the occasion. A separate jackwell will be constructed at Jayakwadi for the new water supply scheme. Permission for this work has been pending with the Central environment department for the last one year. The cost of Jackwell is Rs 1 crore. The meeting also decided that one per cent of the amount should be paid for the permit. GVPR Company has brought materials for making 70 meter pipes. The pipes are being manufactured in a factory at Nakshatrawadi. Karad was also informed that the work of laying the pipes would actually start in March. He expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the scheme. It was also suggested that the company should pay more attention to the work of the main waterline.