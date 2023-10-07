Work order for 11 smart toilets issued

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Out of the 21 smart public toilets to be established in the city, the work order for constructing 11 toilets has been issued. The tender process for the 10 works is in progress and it will be completed soon. Around Rs 9.36 crore will be spent on this work and is expected to be completed by 2024.

More than 30 lakh tourists visit the city every year. Similarly, residents commute to various parts of the city. However, they had to face severe inconvenience due to the inadequate public toilets. As a result, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) gets less marks in the Swach Bharat competition. Hence, it was decided to construct 11 modernized toilets with the funds of Rs 5 crore under the Swachhata Abhiyan. Five toilets will be constructed under the flyovers from the funds of the state government of Rs 2 crore and five toilets under the Swachha Maharashtra Abhiyan. There is a plan to establish 21 toilets in the city. Architect Haris Siddique has been appointed as the PMC for the construction of the toilets while the work order of 11 toilets has been issued.

The toilets will be established at Government Cancer Hospital, Peer Bazar, Kanchanwadi, Siddharth Garden, Kabirnagar, Dr Salim Ali Lake, Piya Market, Cidco N-11 Market, Nehru Garden Annabhau Sathe Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Krantinagar and N-1 Cidco signal. Similarly, five toilets will be constructed under the Town Hall, Mondha Naka, Railway Station, API Corner, Shahnoormia Dargah and Sangramnagar flyovers along with Panchakki, Shahgunj Market, Aurangpura Market, Aushadhi Bhavan and Mukundwadi Market. The modernized toilets will have the facilities like Wi-Fi, solar panel, an e-vehicle charging station, rainwater harvesting, a caretaker room, parking and garden.