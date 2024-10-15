Work to install 16K new streetlights begins

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal administration has assigned the task of installing 16,000 new streetlights in the city on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis to the private company. The company began actual work on Tuesday and aims to install as many streetlights as possible within a month.

In 2016, the work of installing 40,000 LED streetlights in the city was given to a Delhi-based Elektron Company. They were also entrusted with the maintenance and repair of the streetlights for ten years. The municipal corporation has had 60,000 streetlights installed by the company. The company looks after responsibilities such as turning the streetlights on and off and surveying non-functional streetlights to get them operational quickly. However, newly developed areas around the city lack streetlights.

Administrator G Sreekanth has decided to install 16,000 new streetlights in neighbourhoods such as Satara-Deolai and others. A tender was published for this work, and the Elektron Company submitted the lowest bid. Accordingly, the company has also been issued a work order. City engineer A B Deshmukh confirmed that work has commenced from Tuesday.

The task of streetlights in Satara-Deolai will be starting soon. New poles will be installed at the required spots or locations. Besides, the cable is laid and the light is installed on the electric poles of the MSEDCL.

Repair and maintenance for 10 years

The installation of 16,000 new streetlights will cost Rs 40 crore. The municipal corporation will pay this amount to the concerned company every month. The company will handle the maintenance of the new 16,000 streetlights for the next ten years. The work on the old streetlights will be completed in 2026, and the company will also manage that work for another ten years, said the CSMC sources.