Worker buried alive in trench collapse; CCTV captures fatal accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 55-year-old labourer died after being buried under debris while digging a trench for a municipal drainage line in Kabranagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Monday and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The deceased has been identified as Mukund Salve, a resident of Ambedkarnagar, had been working on the Kabranagar-Jawaharnagar drainage project under a private contractor for the municipal corporation. Eyewitnesses said a large pile of loose soil, along with wooden planks and iron rods, collapsed on him without warning while he was inside the trench. Workers immediately rushed Salve to a private hospital near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, but he was refused admission. He was then taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

No lessons learnt: second death in a week

This is the second trench-related death in the city in less than a week. Earlier, two labourers lost their lives in a similar debris collapse near the Beed Bypass. Despite repeated incidents, contractors continue to ignore basic safety protocols. At Monday’s site, heavy bricks and a water tank were reportedly placed on unstable soil. Locals allege there was no safety gear, barricades, or support structures for those working inside the trench. Jawaharnagar police constable Chandrakant Pote is investigating the case. Meanwhile, labour unions have demanded immediate accountability from the contractor and civic authorities.

Incident captured in CCTV footage.