Worker dies of suffocation in manhole

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

A worker entered in a manhole for the repairing of BSNL cable died of suffocation in Chikalthana MIDC area on Sunday afternoon. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

The deceased has been identified as Madhukar Harishchandra Kirtikar (50, Pachpirwadi, Gangapur).

Police said, Kirtikar worked as a contractual worker in BSNL for the past 20 years. On Sunday, despite holiday, the senior officers asked him to repair the damaged cable near the BSNL office in Chikalthana MIDC area. He entered in the manhole. There was also a gas pipeline in the manhole and the gas leaked from it. Kirtikar suffocated due to the gas and died.

After receiving the information, under the guidance of Fire Brigade chief R K Sure, a team including S J Ghateshahi, H B Pawar, Kiran Shelar, Deepak Lavhale and Abdul Hamid took out Kirtikar out of the manhole. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Kirtikar is survived by wife, two sons, daughter and parents.