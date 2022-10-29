Workshop concludes in Mgmt Sci Dept

The two-month-long workshop on ‘Cloud Services and System Administration and Japanese Language’ was inaugurated on September 1.

Ashwini Mahajan guided on the Japanese Language, followed by Jayanand Kamble and Pavan Borade on Cloud Services, Satish Bhalshankar on Linux System Services and Sumit Suradkar on Web Technology. The workshop received a tremendous response from the students.

Pratima Nimkar and Asha Kurwade worked as coordinator and assistant coordinators respectively. Department’s director Dr Farooque Khan also spoke. Dr Abhijit Shelke and others assisted for the event.