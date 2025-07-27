Workshop held at Saket Buddha Vihara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If friendly relations and harmonious language are instilled in Buddhist Vihars by practicing the mantras of wisdom, morality, and compassion, then the moral and righteous society of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream will be created and the Buddha Dhamma will be propagated and spread,” said the dignitaries at a one-day workshop organisd at Saket Buddha Vihar, on Saturday.

Saket Buddha Vihar and Buddha Vihar Coordination Committee jointly hosted the event on ‘Coordination of all Buddhist Vihars in the City and its Problems and Solutions.’

Bhante Shraddharakshit, Dhammachari (Punvatkar) of Triratna Buddhist Mahasangh, District President of Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha Ramesh Bansode, BAMCEF and Coordinators of Samyak Buddhist Upasak-Upasika Mahasangh participated in it.

Ashok Saraswati (Nagpur), the founder president of Buddha Vihar Coordination Committee- Nagpur, gave special guidance in this programme. In the workshop, discussions were held on why all Buddhist Vihars do not coordinate, what obstacles arise in this, who creates these problems, finding peaceful solutions to them and what the objectives should be.

Box

No need for a loudspeaker

In the workshop, Engineer Bhaskar Mhaske presented the following suggestions: Not to hold Dhamma programs outside the Vihars. Vandana is a private matter and there is no need for a loudspeaker for it; There should be a loudspeaker in the Vihars, but the sound should not be outside.