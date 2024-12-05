Workshop held in Fine Arts Department

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop on Sculpture was organised in the Fine Art Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

The Fine Art Department launched the BFA bridge course in the academic year 2024-25. The workshop was held as part of the bridge course. Shubham Salve guided the participants on what points to be taken into consideration while learning sculpture and portrait practicals.

Department head Dr Shirish Ambekar made an introductory speech. Dr Gajanan Peherkar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Nikhil Rajvardhan proposed a vote of thanks.

Teachers and students were present in the department in large numbers.