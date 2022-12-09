Workshop held on ‘Opportunities in Defense Sector’

Aurangabad:

A workshop on opportunities in the defense sector was organized in association with Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) IIT Mumbai and Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) here recently.

The workshop was organized by Magic in collaboration with SINE and Defense Innovation Organization (DIO) to elaborate on Defense India Start-up Challenge (DISC - 8) and iDEX Prime (SPACE). Details were given about the 'Defence India Startup Challenge' by the Ministry of Defense through iDEX, which aims to help startups, MSMEs, innovators to create prototypes and commercialize products and solutions in the field of national defense and security. Initiatives have been taken through this challenge to develop these products in India to reduce 80 percent of defense sector products in the country and to take steps towards a self-reliant India.

Prof Srikanth Tanikella, Prof Arindrajit Chaudhary, Dr Srilekha Gopinathan, IIT Bombay, Kriti Taneja, IDEX, DIO and Ashish Garde, director, MAGIC gave detailed guidance on the various opportunities available in the defense sector. The programme was attended by 100 startups, small and medium enterprises and researchers working in the defense sector.

Magic as partner incubator

Magic has recently been selected as an affiliated incubator of the iDEX organization. Magic has been included in the selected incubators in India and this will give a big boost to defense related industries in Aurangabad and Marathwada divisions.