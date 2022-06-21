Workshop on ‘CBCS Deliberations’ held in Women’s College

June 21, 2022

Aurangabad, June 21: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) jointly organised a ...

Workshop on ‘CBCS Deliberations’ held in Women’s College

Aurangabad, June 21:

Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) jointly organised a one-day workshop on the ‘Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Syllabus for Zoology subject on Monday.

Dean of the faculty of Science and Technology of the university Dr Bhalchandra Wayker was the resource person. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr J D Shaikh, Senate member Dr S S Shinde and faculty of other colleges were present.

