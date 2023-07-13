Workshop on Chandrayaan 3 at Wockhardt Global

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School (WGS, CBSE) organised a Chandrayaan 3 model making workshop for students of class 6 and above. The aim of the workshop was to engage space enthusiasts, students, and hobbyists in an immersive learning experience. By building their own models, participants were able to grasp the complexities involved in designing and constructing a lunar spacecraft.

The attendees from Scholars' English school, St Patrick school and WGS were educated about the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The engaging activities, informative sessions, and interactive discussions left participants with a deeper understanding of lunar missions and their significance in advancing scientific knowledge. Scientists from MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre guided students, said Dr Farhat Khan.