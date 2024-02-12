Workshop on Characterisation Techniques in Chemical Science inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day workshop on ‘Characterisation Techniques in Chemical Science’ organised jointly by the Government Institute of Forensic Science (GIFS) and Saraswati Bhuvan College of Science, was kicked off at GIFS on Monday.

Students of M Sc are participating in this workshop through the online system. In this workshop, Dr Nageshwar Khupse, (Scientist, Pune), Dr Sahebrao Kashid, (Institute of Science, Mumbai), Dr Amol Bhaskare (Harman Finochem Limited) and Dr Satish Deshmukh (Deogiri College) are guiding the participants.

Also, Dr D S Bhagat, Dr Fayyaz Shaikh, Alfia Khan, Nilesh Bhusari and Akash Tapre are assisting for hands-on training for skill-based education to the students.

Dr Surendra Thakur (Joint Director, Higher Education Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) inaugurated the workshop.

Principal of S B College of Science Dr Anil Shankarwar presided over the function while Dr Deepak Kayande, Dr Chhaya Thakur and professors of the department were present.

Workshop convener Dr Ravikumar Borade and coordinator Dr Dhanraj Kamble working for the event. Dr Pranita Joshi conducted the proceedings of the programme. Alfia Khan proposed a vote of thanks.