Workshop on competency-based assessment at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) hosted a workshop on Competency-based assessment (CBA), recently. Trainer Paromita Chattopadhyay led the session.

Chattopadhyay commenced the session with an exploration of different learning methods, emphasizing that competence in education is evaluated through three critical aspects: knowledge, skills, and attitude. She elaborated on the various types of assessments utilized in competency-based education (CBE), including diagnostic, formative, interim, and summative. She highlighted the importance of setting SMART objectives (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) to guide effective assessment practices.

She also explained the six components of CBE and demonstrated how they can be instrumental in crafting a competency-based question paper.

Participants were introduced to Typology and Taxonomy frameworks, which play a crucial role in structuring question papers and ensuring they effectively measure student competencies. Various assessment tools, including Assessment of Learning, Assessment As Learning, and Assessment For Learning were discussed.

NVS director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta took initiative to organise the workshop in collaboration with Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd. Vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta were present.