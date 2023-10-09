Workshop on Cyber Security Awareness held in Forensic Institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Institute of Forensic Science (GIFS) and Qick Heal Foundation (Pune) jointly hosted a one-day workshop on ‘Cyber Security Awareness’ recently as part of observing cyber security awareness month.

GIFS director Dr Rajendra Satpute presided over the function while Police Inspector of Cyber Police Station Pravina Yadav inaugurated the workshop.

Workshop convener Dr Charansingh Kayte explained the aims and objectives of the event. Welcoming the dignitaries, Dr Rajendra Satpure talked about the objectives of the institute.

In the first session, Pravina Yadav guided on the cybercrime cases she handled. Dr Charansingh Kayte explained the types of cyber crimes and how to take steps for security.

Forensic Law Department head Rahul Bharti spoke on the Information Technology Act in the second session.

Teachers, employees and students participated in the workshop for which Dr Shobha Bawiskar and Vini Kale worked for its success.