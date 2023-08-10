Workshop on drone tech to be held for teachers, farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vilasrao Deshmukh Study Centre and Rural Problems Research Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a two-day national level workshop on ‘Application Drone Technology for Land Survey and Farming’ at Geography Department on August 11 and 12 for teachers, researchers and farmers.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will inaugurate the workshop at 10 am on Friday while senior scientist from Agriculture Science Centre Sachin Shinde will be the chief guest. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will grave the valedictory ceremony. A total of 75 teachers, researchers and farmers will participate in the event.

Study centre director Dr Ram Chavan and Dr Madan Suryavanashi are the convener of the programme.