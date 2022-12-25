Workshop on Employability Skills concludes in Women’s College

Aurangabad: A one-week workshop on Employability Skills concluded at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women on Saturday.

It was jointly organised by the Department of English and Naandi Foundation’s Mahindra Pride Classroom.

A trainer Sanveer Kaur Chabbada trained the students in various skills.

In the valedictory ceremony, Principal and convener of the workshop Dr Maqdoom Farooqui applauded the efforts in boosting the students' confidence.

Organising secretary of the workshop Dr Nilofer Shakir presented a report. Sanveer Chabbda gave away the trophies to the winning groups. Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr Qadeeruddin Chishty and Dr Tanmay Paithankar were on the dais.

Dr Khan Mahlaqa, Kahekasha Afreen, Batul Fatema, Shaikh Zarina and Dr Samreen Siddiqui took efforts to the success of the workshop. Dr Siddiqui Bushra, Pallavi Chowdhary, Dr Ayesha Durrani, Dr Baig Mumtaz, Dr Shaikh Yasmeen, Dr Megha Rai, Dr Abdullah Choush, Dr Irfan and others were present.