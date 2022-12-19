Workshop on Employability Skills held in Women’s College

Aurangabad: The Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for

Women and Naandi Foundation’s Mahindra Pride Classroom organised a one-week workshop on Employability Skills at the college on Monday.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui highlighted the purpose of organising the workshop and explained the true meaning of women's empowerment.

Trainer Savreen Kaur Chhabda spoke about the importance of personality development, soft skills training and other skills required for the corporate world. Vice-Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr Qadeeruddin Chishty and Dr Tanmay Paithankar were seated on the dais. The programme began with a Naath recited by a student Syeda Afshin Fatema.

Head department of English Dr Nilofer Shakir, Dr Khan Mahlaqa, Dr Bushra Fatema, Pallavi Chowdhary, Dr Ayesha Durrani, Dr Baig Mumtaz, Dr Shaikh Yasmeen, Dr Farhat Nasreen, Dr Abdullah Choush and others were present on the occasion. Dr Samreen Siddiqui conducted the proceedings of the programme while Kahekasha Afreen proposed a vote of thanks.