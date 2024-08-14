Workshop on IKS held

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Maharashtra Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal (MBSM) and Government College of Education (GCE) jointly organised a workshop on ‘Indian Knowledge System (IKS)’ at the auditorium of GCE on Monday. The IKS has been included in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Dr Preetam Selmokar from Engineering College Pune guided the workshop.

In the afternoon session, a book ‘Adhyan, Arjan, Aarpaz book’ written by Jeevan Muley was also released. GCE Principal Nalini Chondekar presided over both the sessions. Working president of the Mandal Dr Waman Gogte made an introductory speech.

Dr Vaishali Kulkarni conducted the proceedings of the programme while Duttatray Pade from Bhartiya Shikshan proposed a vote of thanks. Anil Joshi along with teachers of junior and senior colleges were present.