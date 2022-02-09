Workshop on Media Literacy held

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

Rudreshwar Arts and Cultural Foundation (RACF) organised a national level webinar on ‘Media Literacy’ on the occasion of 'Vasant Panchami'.

Dr Manish Jaisal, the trainer of Factshala, trained the lawyers, advocates, theatre, television and film artists.

He said that it becomes more important for the people associated with all the regions of the world to be media literate when the power of the country runs with their participation.

Jaisal also informed the participants about the necessary mobile number and applications in his Factshala, so that, the participants can self-check any news or information in future.

Founder and president of RACF Ravindra Puri said that currently, fake news is increasing at a fast pace, because of which, a large number of social media users are falling prey to false news.

Adv Pratima Ostwal (IPR Specialist), Panjabrao More (senior journalist), Kalpana Jagtap (film actress), Madhuri Lasurkar, Sharad Lasurkar, Sunil Girhe, Sushil Bankar, Rameshwari Akolkar, Sheetal Kavle took efforts for the success of the event.