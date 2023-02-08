TIME AUDIO revolutionizing the entertainment industry with their latest release "Rattiyaan"

TIME AUDIO recently made waves in the music industry with their latest Music Video, "Rattiyaan", entirely shot on their own XR LED Stage. This innovative approach to music video production has brought a new level of creativity and versatility into the industry.

Piyush Ambhore, aka P-USH, a rising star in the music industry, has recently collaborated with TIME AUDIO, a well-known music company, for his new song 'Rattiyaan'. The track is a beautiful blend of Ambhore's soulful voice and his heartfelt lyrics, making it an instant hit amongst fans.

The singer, Piyush Ambhore, has a smooth and soulful voice that brings his lyrics to life, evoking a deep sense of emotion. His vocal range is truly impressive, effortlessly switching between falsetto and powerful belts, flaunting his versatility as a singer.

The song is released on the TIME AUDIO YouTube channel, part of the TIME group.

TIME AUDIO has offered audiences 3000+ music audios since the era of cassettes. As they have stepped towards the digital world, TIME group has introduced their TIME AUDIO channel on YouTube. Time explores flourishing World-Pop-Experimental Music in an exemplary manner across the Country. The Director and MD of TIME group, Viral Shah, is excited and stunned by the response.

In response to the success of the video, Viral Shah stated, "We are thrilled with the response to 'Rattiyaan'. Our goal was to create a visually stunning and emotionally impactful video, it is gratifying to see its resonance with audiences."

He added, "The use of virtual studios is going to revolutionize the entertainment industry by allowing greater creativity and control. TIME Virtual Studios' use of its XR LED Studio in the production of "Rattiyaan" is a testament to the potential of Virtual Studio Technology and its ability to bring new and innovative ideas into the music industry."

The music video is what wins everyone's hearts. The visuals and the cinematography are just on point. The song is shot at the TIME Virtual Studios itself, one of the largest XR LED studios in India and is based in Mumbai.

XR LED Studios is a state-of-the-art virtual studio that uses cutting-edge technology to create immersive and interactive environments. This allows for greater control over lighting, sets, and special effects, which in turn leads to a higher level of creativity, allowing more visually stunning videos.

When asked about future projects, Viral Shah hinted, "We have some exciting projects in the works and cannot wait to share them with the world. We aim to continue pushing the boundaries of music video production and bring new and innovative ideas to the table."

In the case of "Rattiyaan," TIME AUDIO used its XR LED Stage to create a visually stunning environment that perfectly complements the music. The combination of innovative technology and creative vision allowed the company to create an extraordinary Music video that is emotionally impactful.

It is clear that the Time Group Company has a passion for creating meaningful and impactful music and videos, and fans are eager to see what they have in store for the future.

Song Link: https://bit.ly/Rattiyaan

Website: https://timegroup.co/

