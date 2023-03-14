Workshop on 'Quantum Computing' held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The two-day national workshop on ‘Quantum Computing’ organised by the Computer Science and Information Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) concluded recently.

Experts from India and abroad guided the participants in offline and online modes on Quantum Computing for Problem-Solving, Introduction to Quantum Computing, Quantum Machine Learning and other topics.

A total of 70 teachers and researchers from university departments and colleges participated in it.

Dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar was the chief guest. Dr Ratnandeep Deshmukh, Bharti Gavli, Ramesh Manza, Pravin Yannawar, Namrata Mehender, Sonali Kulkarni, Muktap Dhopeshwarkar, Seema Kavthekar, Mansi Baheti and others were present.

Director of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology Dr Sanjay Gupta also guided the participants. Workshop convener Dr Sachin Deshmukh took a review of the progress. In the valedictory ceremony, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that quantum computing would provide opportunities to skilled manpower in the coming days.