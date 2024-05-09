Workshop on role of AI in digital marketing on May 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), CMIA and Garje Marathi have jointly organised a workshop on ‘Role of artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing for Startups/SMEs’ on May 11 at 4 pm at CMIA Hall, Bajaj Bhavan. CEO of Startupwind, Sillicon Valley, USA, Narendra Patil will be guiding in the seminar.

Patil is a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and has more than 25 years of experience in the field of Information Technology. The programme is open to all and startups, students and entrepreneurs who want to pursue a career in digital media and artificial intelligence should register for this workshop. For registration one can click on the link https://bit.ly/MAGIC_LearnNXT.