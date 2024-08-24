Workshop on safety rules at Chaitnaya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad recently organised a workshop on safety rules to educate students from grades 1 to 5 on essential safety practices.

Director Bhausaheb Tupe welcomed the guests. The event was designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe in various situations, both on and off school premises and covered topics including road safety, good touch and bad touch, and emergency response procedures. Expert speakers Damini squad head, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Aarti Jadhav and police sub-inspector Karmad Pratap Navghar provided valuable insights to help students understand the importance of the safety measures. Principal Yogesh Brahmapurikar proposed a vote of thanks.