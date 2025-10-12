Workshop on ‘Skill Development’ Held at Yeshwantrao Chavan College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A one-day workshop on Skill Development was organized by the Department of English at Yeshwantrao Chavan College, Sillod, on October 7. Vice-Principal Dr. G. N. More presided over the event. Dr. J. D. Pardeshi introduced the workshop, highlighting its importance and the department’s extracurricular initiatives.

Prizes were distributed to winners of the handwriting competition, and the Film and Literature Club was inaugurated. Dr. Rupali Palodker spoke on Soft Skills, emphasizing communication, teamwork, adaptability, and leadership. Dr. Rajesh Maknikar discussed Personality Development and Communication Skills, urging students to develop teamwork and confidence.

In his presidential address, Dr. More encouraged students to master soft skills and stay positive. Asst. Prof. G. M. Suryavanshi anchored the event and proposed the vote of thanks.