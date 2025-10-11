Workshop on 'Skill Development' held at Yeshwantrao Chavan College

Sillod: The Department of English of Yeshwantrao Chavan College organised a one-day workshop on ‘Skill Development' recently.

Vice-Principal of the college, Dr GN More, presided over the function. Dr J D Pardeshi gave away the introductory note. Later, prizes of the handwriting competition were distributed to the winners.

The dignitaries inaugurated a film and literature club.Sagar Pandit, Vaishali Sapkal and Rujuta Sultane were elected as President, Vice-President and Secretary, respectively.

Dr Rupali Palodker, Head, Dept of English, guided the students on the aspects of soft skills and called on the students to imbibe and hone the soft skills, which will help enhance their personality.

Dr Rajesh Maknikar guided the students on 'Personality Development and Communication Skills.'

Dr G N More also spoke. G M Suryavanshi conducted the programme proceedings. Dr Vivek Pise, N J Misal, Dr D B Shejul, and Bhikan Gorade worked hard to make the programme successful.