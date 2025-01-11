Workshop organised on Vachan Sankalp Maharashtracha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Sir Sayyed College, Higher and Technical Education of the State Government and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University jointly organised a workshop on ‘School Connect 2.0, Vachan Sankalp Maharashtracha and NEP 2020.’

Principal of the college Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed mentioned the aims and objectives of the workshop. Dr M D Shirsath, Dean Faculty of Science and Technology who was the chief guest delivered a talk. He highlighted the key features and the scope for higher learning and facilities in NEP. Dr Shirsath motivated the students and teachers to develop a reading culture.

Vice principal and the event’s coordinator Dr Shaikh Mohd Azhar conducted the proceedings while Dr Milind Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks. President of RECWS Dr Shamama Parveen appreciated the initiative of the Government and congratulated the team for the successful conduction of the workshop.