Workshop to be held on 'Women's Safety & Scholarship'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Higher Education Department of the State Government will organise a one-day workshop on 'Women's Safety and Scholarship' on September 20. Principals of the affiliated colleges and department heads will participate in the workshop which will held from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday.

Dignitaries such as Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Collector Deelip Swami and Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar will participate. Scholar adv Arjana Ghandekar and social activist Mangala Khivansara will be chief guests for the event. Dr Pushpa Gaikwad is the coordinator of the workshop.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and joint director of higher education Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar appealed to the principals of affiliated colleges and department heads to attend the workshop.