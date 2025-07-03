Workshop trains police on use of AI in investigations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A one-day workshop on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing and data analysis was held in city on Wednesday, under the initiative of special inspector general of police (IGP) Virendra Mishra.

Officers from rural police, Jalna, Beed, and Dharashiv, along with ministerial staff, attended the session aimed at improving investigation quality and transparency using AI-based tools. “Criminals are adopting advanced technology. Police too must embrace AI to enhance efficiency, ensure accuracy, and serve citizens better,” special IG Mishra said, stressing that AI is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Savitribai Phule University, Pune experts prof Satvashil Jagdale and cybersecurity specialist Vishwesh Deshmukh guided participants on AI applications in pattern recognition, video analysis, cybercrime detection, forged document verification, and evidence management. They noted that AI tools significantly reduce human error and speed up data-driven decisions. The session also covered AI’s role in easing office work, judicial updates, case tracking, and fast interpretation of data. The event was organised under the guidance of special IGP Mishra, SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, and additional SP Annapurna Singh, with support from DYSP Vishnu Bhoye, PI Sanjay Deshmukh, cyber inspector Samratsingh Rajput, and PI Annasaheb Waghmode. Additional SP Singh delivered the vote of thanks.