World Algae Day celebrated in Sir Sayyed College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Department of Botany of Sir Sayyed College celebrated ‘World Algae Day’ recently. Dr Millind Jadhav, the head of Department of Botany delivered a talk on importance of algae in human life.

He mentioned the use of algae in food, fooder, agriculture, industry, biodiesel production, cosmetics and in space research. Dr Jadhav highlighted different research areas related with algal biomass conservation and utilization.

The session remained interactive. Dr Shaikh Mohammed Azhar (vice Principal) also guided the students. Dr Shamama Parveen (chairperson, RECWS) appreciated and congratulated the Principal Dr Shaikh kabeer Ahmed and Dept. of Botany for success of the event. Dr Sangeeta Sutar conducted the proceedings while Dr Sangeeta Ahuja proposed a vote of thanks.