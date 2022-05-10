World bank officials appreciate STRIVE project

Aurangabad, May 10:

The World Bank and Directorate General of Training (DGT), New Delhi, recently held a meeting with the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) to review the Strive project. The world bank officials praised the various projects implemented under the scheme.

During this meeting, the CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju gave a detailed presentation on the progress of the Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (Strive) project and gave various important suggestions to make this project more successful. Jaju said that such schemes get more response especially from the youths in rural areas. As such students find it difficult to live in the city, a 'Bachelor Hostel' should be set up at the tehsil level in every industrial area to accommodate these youths to increase their participation in the schemes. Scholarships for apprentices should be increased to ensure maximum participation.

Secretary Satish Lonikar said that the successful implementation of the Strive project would provide employment to the local youth as well as skilled manpower to the industry.

MAGIC director Ashish Garde, Task team leader Shobhna Sojale, world bank advisors Pravin Manikpuri, Kunal Dutta, associate director Krushnakant Jha, director of the business education and training directorate DA Dalvi, Satish Suryawanshi, assistant director GIZ Ravishankar Korgal, BTRI assistant training advisor Sanjay Gaurshete and others were present and others were present.