World Dance Day celebrated at Devmudraa

Aurangabad, May 2: After a long hiatus of three years due to pandemic and lockdown, students at Devmudraa a movement school celebrated World Dance Day by arranging special talks on dance and related varied subjects. Dr Asmi Bhat (Dietitian) spoke on ‘Proper diet for physically active persons’ while physiotherapist Dr Mrunal Kulkarni on ‘Fitness and preventing injuries in Dance.’ Theatre expert and Bharatanatyam artiste Dr Jayant Shevtekar delivered a talk on the topic ‘Classical dance as career and opportunities.’

Kathak and Odissi Artiste Ajay Shendge performed traditional presentations like Mangalacharan and Pallavi in Odissi.

Devmudraa students performed Ganesh Vandana, Shiva Kirtanam, Mahishasura Stotram in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

Students Dnyanada Sabde and Ashlesha Magare anchored the programme. The programme were well appreciated by the audience. Special guests for the evening were Avtar Singh Sodhi and Dr Shevtekar. V Soumyasri, Director of Devmudraa School proposed a vote of thanks.