World Environment Day at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

World Environment Day, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting positive action to protect our planet, was celebrated at Winchester School.

School director Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the significance of the World Environment Day and emphasised on the importance of individual and collective efforts in safeguarding the environment. He urged students to adopt sustainable practises in their daily lives.

Principal Irfan Shaikh conducted commitment ceremony. Students pledged to take concrete steps to stop using plastic bags in the school. They and all the staff vowed to reduce their carbon footprint and conserve resources.