World Mental Health Day at Podar

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

The counseling department at the Podar International School, CBSE held various activities including mindfulness meditation and a poster-making competition to mark the World Mental Health Day. Students were enlightened about managing stress and finding ways to develop coping strategies to reduce it.

Principal Ravinder Rana spoke about depression and suggested spending less time on various social media apps. He urged students to build healthy relationships with family and friends.

School counselor Pratiksha Gaikwad engaged the teachers in an interactive session with activities to manage emotional stress.

The day filled with awareness-building exercises reinforced the message that mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. Neither is talking about it. It’s ‘Time to Talk, it’s Time to Change.’