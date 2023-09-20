World peace is possible only by 'Ahimsa-Kshama'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Sravak Sangh organized a special discourse on 'Ahimsa-Kshama' at Mahaveer Bhavan on Wednesday. Tarakarishiji of the Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh, asserted that only through Lord Mahavira's message of 'Ahimsa-Kshama' and 'Jiyo Aur Jine Do' can there be peace in the universe.

He told everyone about the importance of apologizing. He mentioned that a person never forgets if someone has badmouthed him years ago. But if Gurudev tells you some life-changing and good things, you forget them immediately. Instead of forgetting, you store the bad memories in your mind, that's why you are constantly under stress. He also said that forgiving or apologizing to others is not a small task but a sign of bravery.

Zumbarlal Pagaria of Shravak Sangh, committee president Mithalal Kankaria, general secretary Inderchand Sancheti and others were present.