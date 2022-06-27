Worries! Two corona death on Sunday

Aurangabad, June 27:

A 33 years old corona patient from Chikalthana died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment. The two deaths of corona patients in one day has increased the worries of the health machinery in the district.

A 33 years old patient from Chikalthana was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on June 6. He was being treated for 20 days. He died on June 26 at around 5.30 pm, informed the GMCH administration.

On the same morning, a 58 years old person being treated at GMCH died. Presently, seven corona patients are being treated in GMCH, of which the conditions of two are said to be serious.

On Monday, nine new corona patients were reported in the district and all of them are from the city. The total number of active patients in the district has reached 106, of which, 84 are home isolated, 22 are in private and government hospitals. After the termination of the third corona wave, two deaths were reported on Sunday after 117 days.

09 corona patients found on Monday

As many as 09 new corona patients were reported on Sunday, including 09 in the city and none in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 09 (City: 09, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,999

Patients discharged: 16 (City: 16, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,159

Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 106

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,07,502

First Dose: 30,07,720

Second Dose: 23,09,302

Precaution Dose: 90,480