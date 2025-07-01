WOW membership for new year kicks off today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited membership drive of Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW) for the year 2025-26 begins on Tuesday.

Founded by Ruchira Darda, WOW, a premier community of dynamic women in the city, has been actively engaging women for over 15 years through a diverse range of events spanning entertainment, health, finance, and social awareness.

Over the years, the club has hosted notable personalities including actor Anupam Kher, bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, actor Vicky Kaushal, and actor Sameera Reddy, a body shaming advocate.

For membership details, contact:

Email: wowitzer2025@gmail.com | Mobile: 9527752800

Instagram: @wowitzers

___________

WOW in Nashik now!

After winning the hearts of women in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, WOW is now set to launch a chapter in Nashik. The expansion offers a valuable opportunity for young women to be part of a vibrant community that encourages learning, growth, and celebration of one another’s journeys.