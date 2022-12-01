Writer, thinker & strong decision-maker lost

Aurangabad: “Dr Nagnath Kottapalle was a teacher, writer and thinker who took a strong decision in every field, but was lost today,” many expressed their feelings in the condolence meeting held at Mahatma Phule Auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Thursday.

The programme was organised to pay rich tributes to Dr Kottapalle who was the former vice chancellor of Bamu and died in Pune on Wednesday afternoon.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath presided over the meeting while former member of Management Council Bhausaheb Rajale, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetana Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar were seated on the dais. The condolence message of VC Dr Pramod Yeole was read by Dr Bhagwan Sakhle.

Dr Kailas Ambhure read the message of former VC Dr Vijay Pandharipande. Two minutes' silence was observed to pay tributes to him.

Dr Shyam Shirasath said those who joined service during the tenure of Dr Kottapalle are working in key positions today.

“He faced difficult situation many times with great determination. Kottapalle's tenure and performance will be a milestone in the progress of the university. Even though he passed away today, he will always be remembered in the form of thoughts,” he added.