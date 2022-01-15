Written paper solved by dummy candidates in police recruitment exam

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj police station against a youth who solved the written paper of the examination center of Ambelohal in the armed police peon recruitment examination with the help of dummy candidate. Pune police investigation has revealed that Sachin Suresh Landage (Undangaon, Sillod) made the effort to pass the exam with the help of a dummy candidate.

The recruitment process for the post was started in the year 2019 for Ahmednagar district. The written test of this recruitment process was conducted on December 12, 2021 at various centers and field tests of candidates were conducted on December 24 and 28. The provisional selection list of the candidates who qualified for the examination was published on the website on December 31. Meanwhile, a video shooting of the written and field test examination of the candidates of the recruitment process on January 11, 2022 at Ambelohol center revealed that Sachin Suresh Landage (Undangaon) sat as a dummy candidate in the written test instead of giving the written test himself. The Pune police arrested Landage and interrogated him. He confessed to the police that he had given a written paper with the help of a dummy candidate, Sachin Suresh Ingle. A case has been registered against the duo at Daund police station.