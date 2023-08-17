Yash Institute of Pharmacy gets NAAC B GRADE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yash Institute of Pharmacy, Waluj Mahanagar- has been accorded a B grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The NAAC peer team recently visited the Institute that offers a B Pharmacy course for the assessment of the facilities and the academic activities including student support, training and placement, internship being provided to students, awareness of students regarding energy conservation, environment conservation, adoption of green practices and innovation culture in Institute.

The committee members also interacted with management, university representative, alumni students and parents.

The college management said that with the accreditation, students and parents can be assured of quality teaching and a good support system in line with the vision of the college “Education for Mankind’.

Founder president Yashwantrao Gadakh Patil, president Vijay Gadakh, MLA Shankar Gadakh, vice president Udayan Gadakh, and founder-director Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil have congratulated the principal, staff and students for the accreditation.