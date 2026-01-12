Yash Institute of Pharmacy gets recognised from UGC for research grants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yash Institute of Pharmacy has received recognition from the University Grants Commission under Sections 2(f) and 12(B).

This will help the college to enhance opportunities for research, innovation, and institutional grants.

It has already obtained an NAAC grade A, ISO 21001:2018 certification and an ‘A’ grade in the Academic and Administrative Audit (AAA) by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

A programme was organised at the college recently to felicitate the Principal and staff members on this achievement.

Founder Director Dr Subhash Devdhe highlighted the institute’s steady progression toward autonomous status, emphasising that “knowledge, research, and entrepreneurship are the true mantras of the future.”

Founder Chairman Yashwantrao Gadakh, Shankarrao Gadakh, Vijay Gadakh, and Udayan Gadakh praised the institute’s leadership and team. The college offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Pharmacy.