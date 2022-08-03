Yashodabai Sonawane passes away
August 3, 2022
Yashodabai Sonawane (64), a resident of Jadhavmandi died on August 3 after a brief illness. The funeral procession will start at 10.30 am on August 4 from her house at Bambu Market, Jadhavmandi to Burud Lingayat Crematorium, Kranti Chowk. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.