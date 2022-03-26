Yashwantrao Chavan developed general leadership through Panchayat Raj

Aurangabad, March 26:

“The State's first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan did a great job of developing general leadership through Panchayat Raj. Yashwantrao recognised the masses. He trusted new people and developed the State,” said Dr Prakash Pawar, a veteran thinker and professor from Shivaji University-Kolhapur. He was speaking at a one-day national conference on 'Yashwantrao Chavan and Panchayat Raj System' organised by Lok Samvad Foundation at Marathwada Sahitya Parishad on Saturday.

Litterateur Baba Bhand inaugurated the conference. Principal Kautikrao Thale Patil presided over the function. Dr Bhavana Patole, Foundation’s president Rajesh Karpe, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, secretary Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Baliram Dhapse, Dr Hansraj Jadhav were seated on the dais.

Dr Karpe made an introductory speech. Nilesh Chavan conducted the proceedings of the event. Dr Chetna Sonkamble proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Thale Patil, Dr Pralhad Lulekar, Dr Yashpal Bhinge, Dr Bhavana Patole and adv Raj Kulkarni also spoke.