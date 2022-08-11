Yaum-e-Ashura observed in city

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

After the two years gap, Majma of Sawaris’ was organised and ‘Matami Julus’ procession was taken out in the city on Tuesday, to observe Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram month.

There were Government restrictions on the religious, social and cultural programmes for two years because of the Covind outbreak. With the decline in patients number, permission is given to all the programmes.

This time around, a total of 123 Sawaris were installed in the different parts of the city. All the Sawaris started gathering at City Chowk since the morning. The followers with ‘Dhol Tasha’ too participated in the procession. Each Sawari was welcomed near the City Chowk Police Station.

President of Alam Bardar Committee and former mayor Rashid Khan Mamu did ‘Dustar Bandi’ by tying a turban on the heads of dignitaries.

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, deputy commissioner Ujawala Vankar, Police Inspector Ashok Giri, former corporator Afsar Khan, Tabrez Khan and Ejaz Zaidi were seated on the dais. Qazi Shakil conducted the proceedings of the programme.

‘Matami Julus’ of Shia brethren reached City Chowk via Sarafa. With respect, members of the Sunni Muslim community stopped playing ‘Dhol-Tasha’ and allowed ‘Matami Julus’ to pass. Youths of the Shia sect were doing ‘Matam’ and reciting ‘Nohe.’

Matami procession began from Ashurkhana of Mohammed Nawab at Fazalpura. It culminated at Diwan Deodi after passing through Shahganj, Sarafa, City Chowk, Head Post Office, Buddhilane-Machhli Khadak, Gulmandi, Ashurkhana Salarjang.

‘Sham-e-Ghariban’ was celebrated in the evening. Earlier, Maulana Salman Haider Razvi guided the congregation of followers at City Chowk.

Many Muslim brethren kept their shops closed and observed ‘Yaum-e-Ashura. ‘Sharbat’ and meals were distributed at many places.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta said that the people of the city should maintain peace and unity.

He said that it is a matter of pride for the city that members of Shia-Sunni showed respect to each other.

Rashid Mamu said that members of the Muslim community should pay attention towards ‘De-addiction.’ “Girls should be educated. One can see at City Chowk what is unity. Nowhere in the world, such a unity between Shia and Sunni communities is found,” he said.