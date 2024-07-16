Yaum-e-Ashura to be celebrated today

--Matami Julus to be taken out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yaum-e-Ashura, the tenth day of the Islamic month Muharram will be commemorated in the city on July 17.

It may be noted that the Islamic New Year begins with Muharram month. Yaum-e-Ashura is commemorated on the tenth day of the Muharram.

The annual ‘Majma (congregation) of Sawaris is organised on this day.

This year, a total of 139 Sawaris were installed in different parts of the city on the first day of Muharram month in view of Ashura.

All the Sawaris will gather at the City Chowk on Wednesday. Also, members of the Shia community will take out ‘Matami Julus.’ Members of the Sunni community give way to Matami Julus with high honour.

Sawaris will reach City Chowk on Wednesday after moving in the various parts of the city on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of Muslim brethren will participate in Majma.

As per tradition, the Alam Bardar Committee and Police Commisisonerate will welcome Sawaris and dignitaries at City Chowk tomorrow.

Sharbat and food items are distributed in different parts of the city on Ashura in memory of Imam Hasan and Imam Husain. The yearly different religious programmes will be organised.

Shia brethren will take out Matami Julus from Mohammed Nawab Ashurkahan, Fazalpura, in the morning of July 17. It will reach Ashurkhana Salarjung via Diwan Deodi.



400-yrs-tradition of harmony

Yaum-e-Ashura is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city for the past 400 years. Former Mayor and president of Alam Bardar Committee Rashid Mamu said that nowhere in the world, Shia and Sunni brethren come together on the Ashura.

“The city is exceptional to it. The members of both communities make available platforms for each other with high respect. Members of the Shia community take out Matami Julus while Sunnis arrange ‘Majma’ on this day. The community tied both the community with a thread of integration," he added.