YBC College of Pharmacy organises NSS camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seven-day NSS camp organised by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy at Fatiabad concluded recently.

Various activities, ‘Yuvakancha Dhyas Gram-Shahar Vikas’ under this theme were organised by the NSS Team. The activities included a cleanliness drive, preparation and distribution of food to Zilla Parishad School students, free general health check-up and medicine distribution, free eye check-up, election awareness drive, new voter registration, visit to schools in the village and a visit to Matoshree Old Age Home.

The camp was inaugurated at the village on February 21. It concluded on February 27. College Principal Dr M H Dehghan, NSS Programme Officers Dr Nikhil Sakle and Altamash Ansari, NSS coordinators Dr Syed Iftequar and Chishti Nahid Anjum, Sarpanch of the village, members of the Gram Panchayat and principal of Zilla Parishad School, were present for the valedictory ceremony.