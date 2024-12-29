Year-2024 Highs & Lows: Milestones & Challenges at Bamu

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) experienced a transformative year in 2024, marked by the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, receiving Rs 100 crore grant from the Central Government and A-plus grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

However, the year also saw challenges, including non-appointment of full-time officers on some top posts, actions taken against agitating students and protests by contractual employees demanding job regularisation.

--Bamu had a grade A from NAAC in 2019. The Peer Team visited the campus between October 21 and 24 for the next cycle of accreditation. First time in the history of the university, it received a grade A-plus from the Council. This has enhanced its reputation on State and national level, boosting the confidence of students, teachers and the administration.

--The term of the then VC Dr Pramod Yeole ended on December 31, 2023. Dr Vijay Fulari was appointed as full time VC for the five-year tenure on January 24. New pro-VC in the form of Dr Walmik Sarwade and four deans.

--Bamu conducted Indradhanush, the State level youth festival successfully in March. Young artists from different universities participated in it. The office of the Governor personally evaluates the arrangement of this event.

--More than 100 teaching staff members were recruited on 11 months of contact in different departments. This was a mega drive on contact first during the last 12 years. This helped the departments to conduct teaching smoothly.

--Bamu figured in the annual ranking list top 50 State universities category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year. Its rank has been going down for the past two years.

--The sixth Ph D Entrance Test (PET) was conducted in October after a gap of three years for Ph D admissions. More than 9,000 candidates took the PET for Ph D admissions in 44 subjects.

--It started the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2024 for undergraduate courses in 2024. Major changes in the selection of subjects, examination and assessment pattern were made in new policy.

--The Bamu administration got Rs 100 crore fund under PM-USHA. This helped in carrying out the different development works.

--The Chemical Technology Department secured NBA grade

Box

--Some top posts like registrar, and director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation are still vacant and they are held by incharge officers

--A teaching staff from was suspended for harassing a femamle student

--The administration lodged police complaints when some student unions agitated on the campus. This created anger among the unions.

--There is declining in admissions of several departments of the campus this year.